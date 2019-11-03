Two Springfield organizations work to educate kids on drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – More than forty drug overdoses, including four deaths, were reported in Springfield last month.

Before the overdoses, Springfield Public Schools have been teaching students in every grade about drug prevention Health Coordinator Brad Brummel said.

SPS plans to keep their curriculums the same.

“When recent events come up in our community I think it can provide content to make the learning more relevant for our students,” Brummel said.

In SPS’ drug prevention course, students learn.

“The risk, they need to know what it looks like, they need to know where it might come from,” Brummel said. “They need to know who they can go to to talk to, they need to know who they can go to report to.”

Students answer those questions through roleplaying.

“Where they can get into a situation with a peer or with a teacher, put them in a situation, and then they have the opportunity to practice what they would say or do in that situation,” Brummel said.

Brummel says this learning style is a great way to prepare students.

“We feel like if we inform our students, educate them, then they can make the best decisions possible when they’re faced with those decisions,” Brummel said.

SPS isn’t the only organization dedicated to drug education.

“For the second year in a row Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield has been a recipient of the state opioid response grant,” Brandy Harris, Boys and Girls Clubs CEO said.

Harris says the grant is around $94,000.

“This grant basically equips with us with everything that we need to run a program called ‘Positive Action,'” Harris said.

The ‘Positive Action’ program teaches kids healthy decision-making.

“How they can make the best, most well-informed decisions, they can make healthy decisions and then they also understand the consequences of every decision that they make,” Harris said.

When kids learn the decision-making process.

“They can make better decisions for their bodies, for their futures, etc,” Harris said.

Harris says teaching people about this at a young age is crucial.

“I think our biggest mistake as a community is to act like this problem doesn’t exist,” Harris said. “Because all that does is perpetuate the problem.”

Boys and Girls Club has another opioid misuse program called “Opioid Smarts.”

“Opioid Smarts” is a locally developed program that serves two different age groups, 8-12, and 13-18.

In the younger curriculum, kids participate in engaging, hands-on activities.

Kids learn about good decision-making, the difference between candy and medicine and how to read a medication label.

In the teenage curriculum, the dangers of opioids are discussed.

The older curriculum also works as a safe space for teenagers going through opioid addiction or misuse.