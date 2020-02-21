Two Springfield organizations collaborate to bring more space for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new collaboration will bring more space for kids to spend time before and after school.

Springfield Public School officials announced another partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

We’ll see the results of this partnership when crews finish the renovation and expansion of Williams Elementary next summer.

That expansion will include a dedicated space for before and after school programs.

The Boys and Girls Club is funding a portion of those construction costs.

The program will serve as many as 200 students every day.