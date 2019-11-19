UPDATE: Police identify two shot and killed at dentist’s office near Joplin

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The man and woman found dead inside a Webb City dentist office are identified.

The Webb City Police Department says 55-year-old Windell D. Glass, of Pittsburg, had shot and killed 45-year-old Dr. Camille E. Hostetter, of Joplin.

Glass then shot and killed himself.

Hostetter and Glass had been married but filed for divorce in February of 2019. Both still worked at the dental office.

Police were called to the office of Dr. Camille Hostetter, located at 3100 East Zora Street shortly after 9 Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman both dead inside of an office. Patients were quickly ushered out of the business.

Police say this is an isolated incident and no patients or employees were involved.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug & Crime Control, Joplin Police Department, along with agents from the Southwestern Missouri Cyber Crimes Taskforce all assisted in the investigation.

Webb City Police Chief Donald E. Melton says, “We send our condolences and prayers with the Hostetter & Glass families and ask the public to allow them to grieve this tragedy in private.”

