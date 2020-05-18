Two saved in Pulaski County water rescue

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — At around 9:11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, Pulaski County Deputies were dispatched to Spring Road near the Gasconade Hills Resort for a water rescue.

According to the press release, the report stated that one person was sitting in the bed of a pickup, which was in the water, and another person made it out of the water to the bank.

Upon arrival, the Deputy confirmed one person made it out of the water while, against the advice of law enforcement, the second person waded through the water to the opposite bank of the Deputies, where he remained.

Waynesville Rural Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Department and Laclede County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the water rescue.

At this time, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports these areas expected water levels: