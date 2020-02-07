Two perish in house fire outside of Alba

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday night just before 10:45 p.m. report of a structure fire southwest of Alba.

Tri-Cities Fire Protection District, Oronogo Fire District and Carthage Fire Department responded to battle the blaze. Upon arrival, the structure was identified as a single-wide trailer with two occupants still inside the home.

Sgt. Thresher of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirms, overnight, that two people died. Next of kin notification was not complete as of 3:30 a.m., so some information is withheld in the initial story.

Due to the homes’ rural location, an air ambulance was requested. The landing area designated, Truman Elementary, MO-96 and State Hwy D.

The Red Cross was requested to assist an unknown number of people displaced by the fire.

Sgt. Thresher says the State Fire Marshal was summoned to investigate the fire. And the Jasper County Coroner arrived shortly before 3:00 a.m. to claim the bodies of the two who died. He was not aware of anyone else injured or transported via ambulance from the scene.