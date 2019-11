NEVADA, Mo. – Two people in the Ozarks are celebrating some big lottery wins!

Tristan McIntosh of Nevada won a top prize of $200,000 dollars in Missouri’s “12 Days of Christmas” scratchers ticket.

And PJ Franse of Hermitage won a top prize of $100,00 on a “$100,00 Jackpot” scratchers ticket.

There are still multiple prizes left for both those scratcher games.

Congratulations to both of them on their winnings!