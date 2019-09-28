Two people in custody after car chase through Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in police custody after leading police on a car chase earlier today.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a stolen Lincoln Navigator near West Bypass and State Highway FF.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

Police pursued the stolen car until the Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated “stop sticks” which resulted in stopping the vehicle near Wilden and Cherry Street.

The two occupants in the car were taken into custody and transported to jail.