SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police said two people are hurt and officers are looking for the person who fired shots at a Springfield nightclub Sunday morning.

Officers responded to True Empire Night Club, which is on South Scenic Avenue, between Walnut Street and Elm Street, just before 3:30 Sunday morning after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot had hit a glass door.

Officers later discovered two people had been shot and had taken themselves to a hospital. Police said the people who were shot have minor injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot, not inside the club.

Springfield Police said they do not have information on a suspect yet. There were witnesses who investigators will be talking to in follow-up interviews.

Police said they believe the person who fired shots and the victims likely know each other, and officers do not believe there is a danger to the public.