Two people from Wheatland, Mo. are dead after their vehicle hits a tree

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALMEY, Mo. — Two people from Wheatland Missouri are dead after an accident on Sunday, July 11, 2021, around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eddie Demier, 77, and Lacy Demier, 79, were in a 1995 Ford F150 heading eastbound on Highway 254, just one mile east of Galmey, when they traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Their vehicle then hit a tree and both were pronounced dead by the Hickory County Coroner.

MSHP reports they were both not wearing a safety device during the time of their accident and the truck was totaled.

This is Troop D’s 73rd and 74th fatal accident this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now