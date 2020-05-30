Two people drown attempting to retrieve dog

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people drown while attempting to retrieve a dog, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 6 p.m., at Lindley Creek, in Dallas County, one person jumped into the creek in an attempt to retrieve a dog while the second person also jumped into the creek to help.

Richard Berthiaume, 45, from Buffalo, Missouri and Tina Lewis, 52, from Lake of the Ozark, Missouri were pronounced dead by the coroner, the Missouri State Highway Patrol states.

The next of kin have been notified.