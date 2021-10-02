Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in South Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in South Springfield Saturday evening.

According to Springfield police, a vehicle rear-ended a stopped vehicle on National Avenue and Montclair Street around 6 p.m.

Two people were sent to a local hospital but later died of their injuries.

Battlefield Road to Walnut Lawn is currently closed and will be for another three hours, according to police. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes at this time.

Police are still working to notify the next of kin.