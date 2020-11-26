Two people charged with trafficking drugs in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been charged and two others in custody following a drug bust in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Harry Foreman, 33-year-old Cheyenne Highley, and two others were arrested when they were found with large quantities of illegal drugs and a homemade explosive device.

Foreman and highly each face multiple charges including trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance.

Charges on the two other suspects have not yet been filed.