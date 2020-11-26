Two people charged with trafficking drugs in Vernon County

News
Posted: / Updated:
putting the ozarks

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been charged and two others in custody following a drug bust in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Harry Foreman, 33-year-old Cheyenne Highley, and two others were arrested when they were found with large quantities of illegal drugs and a homemade explosive device.

Foreman and highly each face multiple charges including trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance.

Charges on the two other suspects have not yet been filed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now