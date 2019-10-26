Two people and a dog found deceased in burning house in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two people and a dog are found deceased in an ongoing house fire in Newton County.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were received about the house fire that happened several miles south of Jasper on Highway 7.

Several fire departments responded along with Newton County deputies.

Police say a deceased person was located inside the house near the front door and another deceased person along with a dog farther inside the home.

The home was destroyed by the fire.

Police say the bodies are going to Little Rock for identification confirmation and confirmation of a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.