Two new COVID-19 cases bring the total up to 107 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Two more local coronavirus cases were announced Friday afternoon, according to officials.

That brings 107 COVID-19 cases throughout Pulaski County. Including the 70 cases that were announced by U.S. Army Fort Leonardwood in their basic training unit.

According to Pulaski County Daily News, during the early afternoon, one of the two had visited the Price Cutter in Waynesville on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

However, no information from the second person has yet to be released.

According to the health center officials, “These two cases are not related to one another and are still being investigated. To protect the patients’ right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. The Pulaski County Health Center is currently working with other public health system partners to conduct investigation efforts to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual, to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.”

Pulaski County Daily News says this is the first new two cases Pulaski County has released in many weeks since one resident from Pulaski County died early in the COVID-19 outbreak.