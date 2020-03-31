Two more COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, increase in referred testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are now two more deaths from COVID-19 in Greene County bringing the total to six deaths, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

One loss was a man in his 90s and was a case from the Morningside of Springfield East assisted living facility. A total of eight residents have tested positive in Morningside. The second death was another man in his 80s who was immunocompromised. He was in contact with an international traveler.

Right now, Greene County sits at 50 total positive cases, Goddard said.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, Clay Goddard, also said more testing will be available. Starting Wednesday, April 1, Dynamic DNA Laboratories will offer an additional option for local provider-referred testing of COVID-19. Testing will still be for those referred by a provider. Dynamic DNA expects test results to be available as early as the same day.

Goddard also confirmed two more people have been medically cleared of COVID-19 increasing the total to eight recovered.