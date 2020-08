This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

TAENY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Health Department says two more people have died of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department this brings the County’s total to five.

The two deaths, according to the Health Department were two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s.

Taney County HD says two-thirds of the cases in the are are related to a community spread.