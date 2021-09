DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men.

Police are looking for Randall Redding and Roger Christ. They are wanted for questioning for burglary, property damage, theft, and tampering with a motor vehicle on V Highway.

If you have any information on where Redding or Christ can be found, you are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.