Two men uninjured after plane crashes in Texas County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of MSHP Troop G on Twitter

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Rolla men walked away from a plane crash Saturday evening.

They were uninjured after their experimental aircraft crashed. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the aircraft came down north of Cabool.

“The pilot reported the cockpit filled with smoke when he took off from the Cabool airport,” a Twitter post from the MSHP said.

As the pilot was turning around to go back to the airport, the crash occurred.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the MSHP said the two men were extremely fortunate.

