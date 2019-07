ROLLA, Mo. – Two men have been charged with burglary in the second degree in relation to a burglary on May 28.

Rolla police responded to a burglary at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit in Rolla.

According to Rolla Police, Augustus Johnson, 18, (Left) and Isaac Rothe, 18, (Right) both of Rolla, Missouri, entered Dickey’s after normal business hours and took an undisclosed amount of money.





Both were arrested and charged earlier this week.