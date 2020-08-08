Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WARRENSBURG, Mo (AP) – Two Warrensburg men have been charged in a shooting at a large birthday party that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

Twenty-five-year-old Evan Lanigan and 28-year-old Christian Harrison were each charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and several other counts in the Aug. 1 shooting in Warrensburg that killed 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey.

Witnesses told police Lanigan pulled a gun during an argument with Harrison, leading to a large fight. Lakey’s body was found in an alley near the house. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female who were also shot were treated at were treated at area hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now