Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party

WARRENSBURG, Mo (AP) – Two Warrensburg men have been charged in a shooting at a large birthday party that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

Twenty-five-year-old Evan Lanigan and 28-year-old Christian Harrison were each charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and several other counts in the Aug. 1 shooting in Warrensburg that killed 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey.

Witnesses told police Lanigan pulled a gun during an argument with Harrison, leading to a large fight. Lakey’s body was found in an alley near the house. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female who were also shot were treated at were treated at area hospitals.