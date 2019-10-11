Two local professors speak about withdrawing troops from Syria

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Missouri state professors respond to the fact that President Trump recently announced he is withdrawing all troops from northern Syria.

“I mean it’s very difficult to know what the President was thinking when he agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from the border,” said Dr. Djene Bajalan, a Missouri State professor. “I would note this is not a complete withdraw from Syria, this is just a removal of U.S. troops from the border regions, the areas that the Turks have claimed they want to use as a safe zone.”

There is a lot more Drs. Bajalan and Romano had to say about this unfolding situation in Syria.

Both are guests for an extended interview on Ozarks Tonight at 6:30 over on Ozarks FOX.