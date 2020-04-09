Two local men donate free smoked pork to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Springfield men are handing out free smoked pork to those affected by COVID-19.

They’re calling themselves the Hillbilly Smokers.

Reza Gilman says he wanted to make sure people who needed comfort food right now could get it. So he joined forces with local chef Paul Allen and the two got to work.

“We just have a heart to cook for people,” Allen said. “Those in need you know, that need some good food.”

They shared their idea on Facebook and within two hours people had donated three weeks’ worth of food and resources including a smoker from Flat Creek a restaurant in Republic.

“It’s just a bunch of people getting together and doing the right thing,” Gilman said. “You know, we’re all in this, no matter what you think, we’re all in this. Some of us can help out, help give some comfort and some hope to people. That’s what we’re doing.”

The Hillbilly Smokers are handing out free pulled pork from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, April 10, at Farm 2 Counter on North Broadway Avenue.

They say they’ll have enough to feed about 100 families.

It’s drive up only and to keep things as safe as possible the hillbillies are calling it a “no talk zone.”

You can pull up, roll down your passenger window, and they’ll set the food in the seat.

And instead of saying thank you, they say as you drive away you can honk if you’re happy.