Two kayakers rescued near the Delaware Town Access

NIXA, Mo. — Two kayakers were rescued after overturning a mile south of the Delaware Town Access, according to Nixa Fire Protection District.

The call came around 8 a.m. for a water rescue.

According to the Nixa Fire Protection District, a male and female were kayaking on the James River and overturned a mile south of the Delaware River Town Access. The female was holding on to debris and while holding on was able to call 911 for help while 911 was able to get GIS coordinates to find her. The male was able to make it to the shoreline but boats were still needed to reach him.

Both were rescued.

The female is still getting evaluated by E.M.S. She was wearing a life jacket when rescued.

This is a developing story.