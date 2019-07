SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two are in serious condition after a shooting on the 1300 block of South Estate Ave.

Police responded to an assault call just before midnight on Tuesday. The caller said they had heard gunshots.

As police arrived on scene they discovered two shooting victims, both of which are currently in an area hospital receiving treatment.

Police are waiting for a warrant to collect evidence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.