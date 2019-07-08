Breaking News
Two guys from Springfield want to start a dog park/patio bar

  • New dog park plan boasts outdoor trails and even a patio bar.
  • The park would also have an indoor facility for bad-weather days.
  • The park would double as a boarding and daycare facility.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Right now, there’s a choice dog owners are forced to make: spend time doing pet-owner-friendly things all day, or leave the dog at home and do something more social.

That’s the choice Tommy Buterbaugh says he was tired of making.

“I have a dog who’s pretty young and he’s pretty high energy so he requires a lot of exercise,” Buterbaugh explains. “There were lots of times when I’d feel I had a lot of obligations but I also wanted to hang out with my friends.”

Putting an end to that struggle was one of the key motivations behind the accountant-by-trade’s newest business concept.

The idea is pretty simple: a dog part that’s “better than just an open field.”

While Bark Yard (what Buterbaugh and his business partner are calling the deluxe dog park) will have a lot of open outdoor space.

The outdoor space is set to take up about 2-3 acres worth of the 5-acre property.

In addition, plans show an indoor park space for those days when weather isn’t ideal and an outdoor bar where guests can get a drink and socialize.

Finally, along with recreational spaces for pets and owners, Buterbaugh says Bark Yard is set to double as a boarding and daycare facility.

So how’s this place make money?

Memberships.

“The park will be membership-based,” Buterbaugh said Monday. “We’ll sell annual passes but we’ll also sell short-term passes. At least day passes and possibly a week or a month or something like that.”

That money will get visitors into the indoor facility and the outdoor “off-leash” park. Visitors will not have to pay a membership fee to get into the dog-friendly patio bar, making it that much easier to invite your friends and spend time with your dog at the same time.

