Two Franklin County deputies honored after being shot in the line of duty

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)- Two Franklin County Sheriff Deputies were honored Tuesday, months after being shot in the line of duty.

The Franklin County Sheriff, Steve Pelton, posted on Facebook that Sgt. Weggemann and Deputy Burgess received the Purple Heart Award and the Medal of Valor for their bravery and actions on March 21, 2020.

The shooting happened after a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-44 near Hwy. 50. The suspect drove into a parking lot at a business near Hwy AT and Hwy 100 and started shooting at Weggemann and Burgess who showed up to help.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder. The second deputy was shot in the arm and shoulder.

The deputies returned fire and struck the suspect.

The post says the actions the men took not only saved their lives, but potentially the lives of innocent people.