Two female Michigan correctional officers found dead in home: police

(FOX) — Police in Michigan are investigating after two female correctional officers were found dead Friday in their home near Kingsley.

The bodies of Tara Kelley, 53, and Angelina Winn, 49, were discovered sometime Friday morning at a residence in Paradise Township, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office did not offer details surrounding the deaths but noted that the investigation was “ongoing” and that there was no immediate “threat to the public.”

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of two individuals at a residence near… Posted by Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 25, 2019

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment early Saturday.

The victims were identified as officers at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee County. They previously worked at Pugsley Correctional Facility in Kingsley prior to 2016.

In an email to employees obtained by the Free Press, state Corrections Director Heidi Washington called the women “valued members” who will be “missed by many.”

“Please keep the family and colleagues of these employees in your thoughts and prayers,” she said. “It is in these difficult times that having your MDOC family to rely on is so important.”

Kelley has been with the department for 19 years. Winn had 20 years on the job.