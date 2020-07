LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – Two men have died after a crash early Tuesday on I-44 near mile marker 58 westbound.

Curtis Cummins, 55, of Rogersville, Missouri, and Marvin Olive, 62, of Macomb, Missouri, were traveling westbound and in the same car.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the vehicle ran off the road, struck a cable barrier, and overturned down an embankment.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.