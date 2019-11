MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – One child and one adult are dead after a fatal crash in McDonald County Wednesday evening.

Nimo Omer, 19, and a child, age 6, of Noel, Missouri, died after being struck on US 71 at Pineville.

The driver of the vehicle was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by another vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries.

To read the full report, click here.