Two dead after single-vehicle accident near Verona, Mo.

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
fatal car crash

VERONA, Mo. — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle accident near Verona, Missouri at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James Costanza, 54, was driving north with driving southbound on Business 60 with Kimberly Pauls, 38, riding with him. As they were driving the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports neither Costanza and Pauls were wearing their safety devices and that the car was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now