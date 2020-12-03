Two dead after single-vehicle accident near Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle accident near Verona, Missouri at 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James Costanza, 54, was driving north with driving southbound on Business 60 with Kimberly Pauls, 38, riding with him. As they were driving the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports neither Costanza and Pauls were wearing their safety devices and that the car was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified.