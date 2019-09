SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died after a fatal crash in Shannon County on Highway 19, one mile south of Winona.

Around noon on Sept. 28, James Fears, 52, was driving a 1997 Ford Pickup truck when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.

Fears and his passenger, 61-year-old Dale Weber, were ejected from the truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, neither man was wearing his seatbelt.