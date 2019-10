NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman are dead after their motorcycle crashed on Highway H, one mile north of Boulder City.

William Abbott, 49, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX with Tammy White, 52, as the passenger.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and down an embankment — ejecting both Abbott and White.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of them were wearing a helmet.