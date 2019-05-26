Two dead after a possible tornado touches down in Oklahoma

EL RENO, Ok. (CNN) — A possible tornado tore through a city in Oklahoma, killing at least two people and leaving multiple others injured, authorities said.

Officials are going door-to-door to find victims and assess the damage after it touched down in El Reno late Saturday night. One of the areas it hit is a mobile home park, Fire Chief Kent Lagaly said.

It is too early to tell whether the death toll will rise and the number of injured is still unknown, said Andrew Skidmore, a director at the Canadian County Emergency Management.

El Reno, with a population of about 19,000, is about 29 miles west of Oklahoma City.

Rachel Garrison was in a mobile home when the tornado hit, according to CNN affiliate KOCO.

“I heard it coming,” she told the station.

The next thing she felt, Garrison said, was another trailer flipping over onto the one her family was in.

“After everything was over with and all the shaking and jarring, the sirens went off,” Garrison told the station.

In addition to the mobile home park, a hotel next to it also got damaged, Lagaly said.

JUST IN – @kfor 4Sight drone video of the trailer park and hotel badly damaged in El Reno! #OKWX pic.twitter.com/8uq2KPdUYn— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) May 26, 2019

All guests have been accounted for, the hotel’s owner Ramesh Patel said. One employee broke a leg and is being treated at the hospital, he said.

“Strong storms producing very heavy rain continue to move east across central Oklahoma,” the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma said on Twitter.