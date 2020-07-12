Two Colonial Springs Healthcare employees test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, Mo. — Two Colonial Springs Healthcare Center employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases inside the facility to three.

According to Colonial Springs, a nursing facility in Buffalo, no residents have been infected.

“108 Colonial Springs employees and 115 residents were tested during a mass testing event at the facility July 10,” Colonial Springs said. “The two additional positive cases were asymptomatic and were tested during mass testing. The first Colonial Springs employee who tested positive was reported July 8. The three employees are quarantined at home.”

Colonial Springs said all employees will now wear eye protection as well as masks and other PPE.

“All employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for symptoms of coronavirus including fever,” Colonial Springs said. “Any staff members who have tested positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.”

According to Colonial Springs, all residents and staff will be monitored closely for symptoms and another mass testing event is scheduled for next week.