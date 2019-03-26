Two City Council Bills Aim to Help Low-Income Families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Things are getting better when it comes to poverty and unemployment in Springfield, but demand for help is still strong.

Missouri has a shortage of affordable homes for low-income families.

That’s according to a new report by the national low-income housing coalition and empower Missouri.

There were two council bills on the agenda Monday night that aimed to help lower-income families.

The first bill allows service providers to provide housing for low-income families.

The second bill is a recommendation for how to spend federal grant money on housing programs.

Back in 2009, the council declared an economic and housing calamity, and it been extended six times.

“That is actually for the ability for council and to allow other entities such as non-profits and churches to provide both lodging and food services to the under-resourced in the community,” said Brendan Griesemer, assistant director of planning and development for the city of Springfield.

Griesemer said this really helps during the winter months, “because we run into shelter problems for our different populations.”

He said the city looks at this problem every two years, “and determine based on the poverty rate, whether it should be extended, a council has adopted the ordinance in a fashion where if our poverty rate drops to the state level, then it would expire.”

Councilmembers voted unanimously to continue this service.

And another bill on the council meeting’s agenda Monday night, the recommendations of how to spend more than $2,000,000 to build more affordable rental housing.

“And so it’s for the construction of new low-income units or rehab of low-income housing, that type of thing,” said Bob Atchley, senior planner of the Grants Administration.

Atchley said the money will be used for funding projects and local non-profits to assist people with home improvements, “so low-income people are getting improvements to their roof, or improvements to their insulation, and things of that nature.”

The second bill was not voted on Monday night.

Instead, the council just heard recommendations.

The bill is voted on April 8th.