Two children killed, one injured after being rescued from South City house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KTVI).– Two children were killed in a south St. Louis house fire Friday morning. The fire broke out at the home in the 5400 block of Michigan around 5:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, the three victims were found near the front door. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and only encountered light smoke.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, two small children, boy, and girl were in cardiac arrest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. They both were pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after firefighters rescued them from the home.A man who was rescued from the home was taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Fire officials originally said the building appeared vacant when they arrived, but later said the three people who were rescued lived at the home.

According to St. Louis Fire Department! Chief Jenkerson the home did not have smoke detectors.