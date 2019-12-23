Two children found drowned in St. Clair pond

MISSOURI (Missourinet).-- U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, is sticking up for President Donald Trump, who was the target of an editorial in a prominent evangelical magazine. Last week’s Christianity Today opinion column calls for Trump’s removal from office. It says none of the president’s positives can balance the “moral and political danger we face under the leader of such grossly immoral character.”

The editorial goes on to say Trump has “dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration” and points to his hirings and firings of people who are now convicted criminals, immoral business actions and relationship with women. It also rips Trump’s Twitter feed having a “habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders.”