Two children found drowned in St. Clair pond

ST. CLAIR, Mo.– Two St. Clair children were found drowned Saturday at about 12:00 p.m.
The two boys, aged 7 and 8, went for a bike ride and did not return back home, the police report says. Both were found deceased in a nearby pond.
by: Connor WilsonPosted: / Updated:
ST. CLAIR, Mo.– Two St. Clair children were found drowned Saturday at about 12:00 p.m.
The two boys, aged 7 and 8, went for a bike ride and did not return back home, the police report says. Both were found deceased in a nearby pond.