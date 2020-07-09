Two arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – UPDATE: Both men have been arrested.

Original story:

Two people have been charged and are wanted in Pulaski County for first-degree murder.

Andrew Schablow, 21, of Vienna, Missouri, and Ray Gene Howard, 19, of Dixon, Missouri, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release.



Left: Andrew Schablow, Right: Ray Gene Howard

The two have been charged after allegedly shooting and killing Eugene Piatt on July 4th in St. Robert.

If you have any information you are asking to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196.