Two Charged, One Suspect Being Sought in Branson Kidnapping and Assault

UPDATE: Gary Murphy pleaded guilty in court today (1/2/2020).

Murphy was charged with second-degree kidnapping, five years, and second-degree assault, five years.

Murphy’s armed criminal action charge was dismissed.

BRANSON, Mo. – Two people are in custody and a third is being sought following a kidnapping and assault over the weekend.

Branson Police say officers responded to the Stratford House Inn for a reported stabbing around 8 a.m. on April 13, 2019. While responding to the inn a motorist called police reporting that an adult male flagged them down and said he had been kidnapped and assaulted numerous times.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim was able to grab a knife and cut one of the suspects. The victim was then able to flee the room he was held overnight against his will.

Gary Murphy, 31, of Branson, is in custody at a hospital in Springfield. A warrant has been issued for him for kidnapping and assault, with a $100,000 bond. Khristian Garbrecht, 27, of Branson, is currently being held at the Taney County Jail, on a warrant for kidnapping, with a $75,000 bond. A third suspect is being sought.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.

(Edited Press Release)