Two big textbook companies announce a merger with the promise of cheaper textbooks

U.S. — Two large textbook companies are merging together with the promise of cheaper prices and even a ” Nexflix for Textbooks”

Nick Sengstaken, North Carolina college senior, says raising the prices of textbooks takes a bis toll on students.

“When we get into the student store we see that price the first thing we think is am I going to be able to eat this month? Am I going to be able to pay my rent?” Said Sengstaken.

Now that “Mcgraw Hill” and “Cengage” have announced they’re merging, there are fears prices will soar even higher.

However, the CEO’s at both companies say they plan to reduce prices.

They also say they want to launch a subscription service for students.

Heather Joseph with the scholarly publishing and academic resources coalition worries the companies will raise prices down the road.

“it would create two massive companies that control 80 percent of the textbook market, which gives students way less choice”

The department of justice is now investigating whether the merger violates antitrust laws.

Consumer groups say the merger also raises data privacy concerns.

Both Cengage and Mcgraw Hill say student data will not be compromised.