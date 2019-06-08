Two 70-year-old men saved by Coast Guard after being beached on an island

FREEMASON ISLAND, La. — The Coast Guard rescued two men from a beached vessel on June 7 at Freemason Island, Louisiana.

The two 70-year-old men set sail from Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, June 5, and were expected to return home on June 7.

When the men did not return, the press release said the search began with the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew that located the missing men.

A helicopter arrived and transported them to Stennis International Airport.

Alex Gomez, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Mobile, explained to the press how a float plan can save a boater’s life, “A float plan can be as simple as telling a friend or family member where and when you are planning on departing and returning. If you don’t arrive back on time, that vital information can be relayed to the proper authorities, so we can, like today, rescue those in need as quickly as possible.”

The men had no injuries.

