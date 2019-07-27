Twin 1-year-olds died after being left in a hot car for 8 hours while father was at work

(CNN) — Twin 1-year-old babies died Friday after they were left in a car for eight hours in New York, police said.

The New York Police Department said in a news release the boy and girl were found unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda sedan in the Bronx. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children’s 39-year-old father, Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide, NYPD said.

While the twins were in the car, the father was at work at a nearby VA hospital, officials said.

Friday’s temperatures in the area reached a high of the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the twins’ cause of death, police said. They were identified as Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez of Rockland County.