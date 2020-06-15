Twelve Springfield residents indicted for fentanyl conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Springfield area residents for participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney Timothy Garrison, the 12 people listed below were charged in a 19-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday, June 10. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants.
- James D. Collins, also known as “Red,” 46, of Battlefield, Missouri
- Darryl Turner, also known as “D,” 56
- Bobby G. Rost also known as “Pop,” 62
- Elmer E. Freeman Jr., also known as “Duck,” 53
- Rufus H. Jones, also known as “Shorty,” 69
- Jerry D. Pierson, also known as “Pops,” 73
- Tia M. Melton, 48
- Christopher D. Hoskin, 27
- Robert D. Huddleston, 46
- Heather R. Kinnison, 28
- Salvador Sepulveda, 46
- Trenton J. Davis, 19
According to federal records, 10 of the people participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Greene County from January 31, 2019, to May 18, 2020.
“In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, the indictment alleges that Collins and Melton engaged in a money-laundering conspiracy that involved financial transactions of the proceeds of the fentanyl distribution. Collins and Melton are also charged together in one count of being felons in possession of a firearm. They allegedly were in possession of a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol on April 20, 2020,” the press release states.
The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the 12 to forfeit to the government any property obtained through the conspiracy, including $16,880 seized from Rost by law enforcement officers on February 6, 2020.