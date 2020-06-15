Twelve Springfield residents indicted for fentanyl conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Springfield area residents for participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney Timothy Garrison, the 12 people listed below were charged in a 19-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday, June 10. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants.

James D. Collins, also known as “Red,” 46, of Battlefield, Missouri

Darryl Turner, also known as “D,” 56

Bobby G. Rost also known as “Pop,” 62

Elmer E. Freeman Jr., also known as “Duck,” 53

Rufus H. Jones, also known as “Shorty,” 69

Jerry D. Pierson, also known as “Pops,” 73

Tia M. Melton, 48

Christopher D. Hoskin, 27

Robert D. Huddleston, 46

Heather R. Kinnison, 28

Salvador Sepulveda, 46

Trenton J. Davis, 19

According to federal records, 10 of the people participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Greene County from January 31, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

“In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, the indictment alleges that Collins and Melton engaged in a money-laundering conspiracy that involved financial transactions of the proceeds of the fentanyl distribution. Collins and Melton are also charged together in one count of being felons in possession of a firearm. They allegedly were in possession of a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol on April 20, 2020,” the press release states.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the 12 to forfeit to the government any property obtained through the conspiracy, including $16,880 seized from Rost by law enforcement officers on February 6, 2020.