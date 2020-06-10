TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes attorney general halts probe

FILE – In this March 19, 1987, file photo, Television evangelist Jim Bakker poses in Columbia, S.C. Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker, in a court filing on Monday, May 4, 2020, is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP) — Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is hoping to prevent Arkansas’ attorney general from obtaining personal information of his congregation members as part of an investigation into his false promotion of a product claiming it cured the coronavirus.

A civil action was filed late last week on behalf of Bakker and his Morningside Church and Morningside Church Productions.

FILE – In this May 13, 2016, file photo, then Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, speaks during a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker, in a court filing on Monday, May 4, 2020, is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. Former Gov. Nixon is representing Bakker. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12. . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Less than three months after the state of Missouri sued Bakker for falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Bakker’s attorneys say Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s efforts are an affront to religious freedom and “disturbing.”