Tuesday, September 3 Morning Forecast

Mostly sunny, warm, and sticky to start this morning. Temperatures at the bus stop are in the 70’s.

We’ll keep warm southerly winds ahead of a cold front today. With high pressure in place, skies stay mostly sunny too. Expect temperatures to soar back up towards 90 degrees, feeling like the upper 90’s with humidity. Stay cool and hydrated!

A weak cold front passes tonight, mostly dry. There is very little moisture and upper-level energy with this front. So while a shower or two is possible, everyone should stay dry as the front moves through. The front will, however, shift winds to the north bringing in a slightly cooler air mass for Wednesday.

So for tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows still muggy in the upper 60’s.

By tomorrow, that front continues to push south, kicking north winds into the Ozarks. Temperatures won’t be as hot with highs in the middle 80’s feeling more tolerable. Areas south could stay hotter and stickier a little longer as the front takes its time to move through. Mostly sunny in Springfield, high of 85 degrees.

Southerly winds return quickly by Thursday and Friday with summery highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees again. The pattern staying quiet through the end of the week because overhead high pressure won’t be able to move much until it steers Hurricane Dorian, now off the coast of Florida, out to sea by late-week.

Once Dorian exits, the door will open for another cold front by Sunday but this one too could pass through dry with just a few clouds.

Overall, expect quiet weather through much of the 7-day.

