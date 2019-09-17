Tuesday, September 17 Morning Forecast

Temperatures near record highs again today

Another warm start with lows over 10 degrees above average in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

With high pressure still in control, today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid again. An isolated storm or two could pop on the heat and humidity of the day, otherwise most all locations will stay dry.

Temperatures soar into record territory again, high of 94 degrees in Springfield will be just shy of the record 96 (1953). With the humidity, highs in the low to middle 90’s will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow and Thursday, much of the same – high pressure still in control so the summer stickies hang around. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s to be close to record and feeling like 100 degrees.

By Friday that high pressure starts to move east. That will kick southerly flow across the Ozarks, letting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico work its way north. That will bring an increase in cloud cover and storm chances for Friday, highs start to nudge into the upper 80’s.

By the weekend, the Gulf moisture meets with a slow front, keeping rounds of showers/ storms likely. With the clouds and rain, highs will continue to nudge closer to average in the middle 80’s.

The front could stall through Monday with highs in the lower 80’s, about average for this time of September.

