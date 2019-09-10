Tuesday, September 10 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start with temperatures well into the lower 70’s at the bus stop.

Today will be much like yesterday. High pressure in control upstairs in the atmosphere keeps us mostly sunny, southerly winds keep us hot and humid. Pieces of a boundary still sit east of HWY 65, so like yesterday, an isolated storm will be possible there.

Otherwise, the heat will be the big story again, high of 93 degrees will be much above average and feel closer to 100 degrees with the humidity.

Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear, warm, and muggy with lows in the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow, high pressure remains in control. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs pop back into the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

We stay mostly sunny, hot, and humid on Thursday with highs in the lower 90’s. A cold front approaches late Thursday evening/ overnight with a line of showers/ storms. There may be enough juice in the atmosphere initially to pop an isolated strong/ severe storm, but we’ll find a weakening trend overnight.

Storms linger especially southeast by Friday morning, clearing Friday afternoon.

Behind this front, northwest winds will bring in a cooler, more comfortable, seasonal air mass. Highs on Friday will be much closer to average in the low to middle 80’s.

We’ll stay seasonal on Saturday but the cooldown is short-lived. The high pressure moves east kicking southerly winds again by Sunday, pushing highs back up towards 90 degrees early next week.