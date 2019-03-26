Tuesday, March 26 Morning Forecast

Sunshine returns today, warming trend starts tomorrow —

High pressure sits just tucked up to our northeast. It slides towards the Ozarks today bringing light northeasterly winds, cool temperatures, and mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be warmer than yesterday but still on the cool side today. High of 57 in Springfield will still be below the average of 61 degrees.

Tonight we’ll keep mostly clear skies with lows in the middle and upper 30’s.

Tomorrow our high pressure nudges to the east as low pressure develops to the west. That will start to funnel strong and steady southerly winds into the Ozarks. South winds will gusts to 30 mph on Wednesday, pushing highs towards 70 degrees! There will also be dry air in place, no outdoor burning!

Steady southerly winds continue on Thursday, increasing moisture in the Ozarks ahead of our storm. A few showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies. Highs still approach the 70-degree mark.

By Friday the cold front approaches in the evening. With strong southerly winds ahead of the front all day, highs continue to approach 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as the front approaches. We could bubble up enough instability, or fuel for storms, for a few stronger storms — we will continue to monitor the severe threat so stay tuned!

Expect showers and storms overnight, exiting Saturday morning as the front passes east. Behind the front gusty north winds will send a much colder air mass into the Ozarks. Highs get stuck in the 40’s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure brings the return of sunshine Sunday, but highs stay below normal through Monday of next week.