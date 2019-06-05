Tuesday, June 4 Overnight Forecast

We had a quick hitting round of strong to severe storms sweep across the Ozarks this afternoon and evening.  The storms brought some wind and hail and very heavy rainfall.  Look for the remainder of the night to be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a very warm and fairly quiet day.  Temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by noon with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.  Showers and thunderstorms will remain pretty isolated throughout the day, but storm chances will head higher by early evening as storms develop to the north and southwest.  The two areas of storms will likely come together over Southern Missouri during the evening.  Gusty winds and some hail is possible with the strongest storms, but the severe weather threat should remain isolated.

A storm currently parked in the Southwest will begin making inroads into the region on Thursday.  Clouds will become more widespread with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading in.  Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low 80s.

The storm will continue to slowly swirl through the region Friday through this upcoming weekend.  The track of the storm will keep much of the area covered by clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely to impact the area day and night.  Some of the rainfall will be locally heavy and localized flash flooding is possible.  Severe weather chances look pretty limited, but a few severe thunderstorms with wind and hail can’t be ruled out.  Rain totals through the weekend will be in the 1 to 3″ range.  Temperatures look cooler too with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday.

Drier air will finally filter south into the area by Monday.  This will make for less humid conditions and a dry forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Fair

Springfield

89°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

87°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 72°

Thursday

91° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 69°

Friday

82° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 82° 64°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 69°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 69°

Monday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
76°

76°

2 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
5%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
6%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

