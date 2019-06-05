Tuesday, June 4 Overnight Forecast

We had a quick hitting round of strong to severe storms sweep across the Ozarks this afternoon and evening. The storms brought some wind and hail and very heavy rainfall. Look for the remainder of the night to be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a very warm and fairly quiet day. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by noon with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will remain pretty isolated throughout the day, but storm chances will head higher by early evening as storms develop to the north and southwest. The two areas of storms will likely come together over Southern Missouri during the evening. Gusty winds and some hail is possible with the strongest storms, but the severe weather threat should remain isolated.

A storm currently parked in the Southwest will begin making inroads into the region on Thursday. Clouds will become more widespread with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading in. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low 80s.

The storm will continue to slowly swirl through the region Friday through this upcoming weekend. The track of the storm will keep much of the area covered by clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely to impact the area day and night. Some of the rainfall will be locally heavy and localized flash flooding is possible. Severe weather chances look pretty limited, but a few severe thunderstorms with wind and hail can’t be ruled out. Rain totals through the weekend will be in the 1 to 3″ range. Temperatures look cooler too with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday.

Drier air will finally filter south into the area by Monday. This will make for less humid conditions and a dry forecast for Monday and Tuesday.