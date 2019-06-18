Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast

Quiet weather earlier this evening has given way to heavy rain and thunder in spots. A line of storms has moved into Western Missouri with additional showers and thunderstorms popping up ahead of the line. The storms have produced gusty winds, lightning and very heavy rainfall. Here at KOLR 10 on the northeast side of Springfield, a storm moved through near 10pm producing a quick half an inch of rainfall. Those kinds of rainfall rates could quickly lead to street flooding. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible the remainder of the night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 60s.

The morning round of rain and thunderstorms will likely take a lot of the punch out of the atmosphere. An outflow boundary will likely flare up with strong to severe storms east and south of the area during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible over the Ozarks Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for highs.

Thursday will mark the beginning of a hotter and drier stretch of weather. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Hotter air spreading in from the southwest ahead of a trough in the Western U.S. will make for a mostly sunny and hot day on Friday with highs in the low 90s. This will be the hottest day of the year so far, perfect timing for summer’s official arrival.

Hot conditions will linger into Saturday. Skies look partly cloudy and a few showers and storms may pop-up during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A front will edge into the area Sunday into Monday. This will result in a chance for showers and thunderstorms at times Saturday night into Tuesday. Temperatures look a little cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday looks drier with highs in the mid-80s.